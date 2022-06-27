London Climate Action Week: The most practical solutions

Phil Kent, director at Gravis Capital
GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited, an investment trust advised by Gravis, has made several investments in anaerobic digestion (AD projects.
AD generates a biogas from the decomposition of organic matter, such as food waste. This biogas is a sustainable, baseload, product that can be used to generate renewable electricity, used as a substitute for fossil-fuelled natural gas in the gas grid, and has future potential to be transformed into green hydrogen, with applications in fuelling transport.
AD’s ability to address multiple decarbonisation challenges means that this technology is likely to have an important and enduring role in mitigating climate change.