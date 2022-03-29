The world is still in the early innings of an era of sustainable investing

In 2022, we expect sustainable investing to be propelled by a trifecta of rising demand for investments that incorporate ESG factors, favourable economics, and supportive policies and regulations.

The EU Taxonomy for Sustainable Activities is perhaps the best known of these policies, but the EU is far from the only regime implementing sustainability guidelines.

The UN Principles for Responsible Investment notes that "there have been over 730 hard and soft law policy revisions, across some 500 policy instruments, which support, encourage or require investors to consider long-term value drivers, including ESG factors. [Among] top 50 economies, 48 have some form of policy designed to help investors consider sustainability risks, opportunities or outcomes".

We expect policies and regulations governing sustainable investing to expand this year, with some of the potentially most impactful unfolding in the US.

The Securities and Exchange Commission is focusing on corporate ESG disclosures, and there is a distinct possibility that retirement plans will be able to incorporate ESG-related considerations into their investing under a proposed US Department of Labor rule.

In our view, five key themes - including empowerment, sustainable living, environment, digitalisation and healthcare - will dominate approaches to ESG-related investing over the next 12 months.

Labour, the ultimate scarce resource

In the second half of 2021, over 20 million US workers left their jobs in a movement popularly known as the Great Resignation.

High turnover directly impacts a company's bottom line.

Although pundits debate the causes of this big quit, burnout and lack of flexibility consistently emerge as reasons for quitting.

Because power is shifting to employees in today's tight labour market, employers should not only rethink their compensation, benefits and career growth opportunities but how the company's culture demonstrably values the "humanity" aspect of its human resources.

The food crisis

Under its Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs), the United Nations has a target of ending hunger by 2030; however, 9% of the world's population is severely food insecure and 25% is moderately or severely food insecure.

The food and beverage industry extracts finite resources, harms various ecosystems and is responsible for approximately 37% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Shifting to a circular food economy would reduce waste and help preserve raw materials, water and energy.

A sustainable food system would help eliminate food waste and ensure food availability in developing countries.

The transition to a circular economy for food would also involve converting to plant-based diets and increasing regenerative agriculture practices.

These changes would likely reduce food industry costs and help make food more affordable and more readily available to consumers in developing countries.

Biodiversity - climate change 2.0

While the push to reduce carbon emissions efforts will continue to generate much attention, we expect investors to increasingly focus on biodiversity or the variety of living species on earth.

World Economic Forum (WEF) research shows that $44trn of economic value generation - more than half of the world's total GDP - is moderately or highly dependent on nature and its services and is therefore exposed to nature loss.

The environmental impacts are just as shocking.

According to the OECD, the world has lost 60% of its global vertebrate population since 1970 and more than 40% of insect species are declining rapidly, on par with previous mass extinction events

The 2022 WEF Global Risks report cites biodiversity loss as one key risk society faces over the next two to five years - clearly, the issue deserves increased attention from investors.

Cyber

Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions have changed the way we live and work, increasing our dependence on the internet and digital economy.

Remote work and increased cloud-based activities contributed to making 2021 a record year for data breaches.

According to IBM, the average cost per incident for 500-plus global organisations grew from $3.86m to $4.24m in 2021 - the highest cost recorded in 17 years of similar reporting.

Technology will be a significant driver of global growth over the next decade, and cybersecurity is costing companies more than ever.

Impacts include the cost of resources devoted to protecting data and systems, the economic and reputational impacts of a breach, and expense of providing training, oversight and enterprise risk assessments to help prevent attacks.

This represents a significant opportunity for innovation and investment in crucial areas such as security, protection and cyber risk management.

Healthcare

We believe many investment opportunities in health care overlap with sustainability goals in the areas of innovation, cost and access.

For example, unprecedented corporate innovation, as evidenced by a record number of research publications, citations and new drug approvals has been an enduring theme in the healthcare sector in recent years.

We have seen many powerful advancements - from Covid vaccines to clinical trials using CRISPR and other gene-editing technologies to prevent or treat malaria, cancer and other diseases.

We fully expect 2022 to be another year in which new drugs and medical devices improve health and quality of life worldwide.

The rapid development and distribution of safe, effective vaccines during the Covid-19 pandemic clearly validates the importance of healthcare research and innovation.

However, vaccine costs and uneven healthcare infrastructure across countries have resulted in a staggering disparity in vaccination rates between developed and developing nations, underscoring the need for more equitable distribution of healthcare services.

The World Health Organization estimates that just 11% of Africa's population is fully vaccinated and 85% have yet to receive a single dose.

Sarah Bratton Hughes is head of ESG and sustainable investing at American Century Investments