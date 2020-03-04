AllianzGI
Half-year market outlook: The key global themes investors should watch for
Fed moves, polarised politics and a "tech cold war"
AllianzGI broadens sustainable offering with Climate Transition fund launch
Domiciled in Luxembourg
AllianzGI's Riddell on his top contrarian trades and Brexit predictions
Fund manager interview with the UK fixed income head
Allianz GI CEO: Cryptoassets more suited to 'criminal underworld' than investors
Predicts greater regulatory scrutiny to come
Research finds dividends could cushion blows from an uncertain 2019
European companies to pay record amounts
AllianzGI appoints Amundi's Carbonneil as head of investment trusts
Will report to Adam Gent
IW podcast: Are emerging markets still the future of the global economy?
Speaking to Artemis and AllianzGI
Former AllianzGI UK retail distribution head Blain joins Zurich
Left after 15 years
AllianzGI launches index-linked gilt strategy for Riddell
Launched with internal seed money
Buy now while stocks last: The three drivers of M&A in the UK mid-cap space
Allianz Global Investors's Simon Gergel
AllianzGI brings US structured alpha fund to UK market
Managed by Greg Tournant
AllianzGI's Dwane: 'Let's resolve to build a new business model'
Could 'fix a host of failings'
AllianzGI's Macdonald: MiFID II could accelerate asset management M&A
Unintended consequences
AllianzGI co-head McKay to step down in April 2018
Worked at firm for over ten years
Allianz Global Investors to absorb research costs post-MiFID II
Will not charge clients
AllianzGI launches Global Equity Insights fund for UK market
Managed by Steve Berexa
Neptune bolsters distribution team with hire of former AllianzGI sales director Lee
Reporting to CEO Robin Geffen
Industry Voice: Is there Value left in Europe, and if so where?
After having been out of favour for a number of years, investors are finally returning to European equities. However, with Europe having outperformed the S&P 500 by 6.3% in USD terms (as of 13/06/2017) year to date, how much outperformance potential is...
The power of social media: A game-changer for asset managers?
How are fund houses embracing socal media?
Industry Voice: The beginning of an unrecognised bull market in emerging markets
Emerging market equities have rebounded following several years of underperformance on both an absolute and relative basis, yet most investors remain pessimistic and are significantly underweight the asset class.
AllianzGI unveils global artificial intelligence fund
Expansion of strategy available in Japan
AllianzGI to merge pair of UK equity funds
Run by Matthew Tillett