AllianzGI updates ESG voting rules with focus on 'minority shareholder rights'

Allianz Global Investors (AllianzGI), the asset management wing of Allianz, has introduced a set of guidelines that focus on ESG-linked executive remuneration, dual-class shares and companies' net-zero strategies.
The newly updated rules will place emphasis on minority shareholder rights and sustainability when it comes to proxy voting. One of the changes related to executive remuneration, with AllianzGI now requiring ESG-related key performance indicators for small- and mid-cap companies in developed markets excluding Asia in 2025. Amundi in talks to acquire AllianzGI - reports More specifically, the asset manager will hold directors accountable if a company lacks a credible net-zero strategy, with voting decisions in 2025 following its proprietary Net-Zero Alignment Share Methodology, whic...
