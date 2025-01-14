European companies forecast to pay out record dividends in 2025

Expected 4% rise to €459bn

Beth Brearley
clock • 1 min read

Dividends from European companies are forecast to reach a record high this year driven by the healthcare and information technology sectors, according to Allianz Global Investors.

In 2024, dividends in the MSCI Europe index totalled €440bn, with payouts expected to increase 4% to €459bn in 2025, the latest Allianz Global Investors Dividend Study showed. FTSE 100 dividend forecasts fall as 2018 peak moves further out of reach Dividend growth is then forecast to continue its trajectory into 2026, with an increase of 13% from 2024, taking the total to around €496bn. Grant Cheng, portfolio manager, dividends at AllianzGI, said: "Following uninterrupted growth in dividend payments in Europe since the coronavirus pandemic, dividend increases are continuing. And th...

