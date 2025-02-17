Germany's DAX rallies in build up to election

Voters will decide on 23 February who its next leader will be, with Friedrich Merz's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) the favourite to win. The previous government, a coalition of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP), collapsed at the beginning of November 2024, mainly due to irreconcilable differences over the budget. Investors raise alarm over impact of rising populism on European stocks As the biggest economy in Europe, the international community is focused on who will take control of a major bloc power, especially after a...