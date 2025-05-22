Global X ETFs latest provider to capitalise on European defence spend

Global X ETFs Europe is the latest provider to roll out a passive fund focused on European defence, with the launch of an ETF tracking defence technologies.
The Global X Europe Focused Defence Tech UCITS ETF (EDEF) provides European investors with access to companies leading in the defence and military technology space. Global X ETFs Europe launches AI and defence technology ETFs EDEF is designed to generate returns that correspond with the Mirae Asset Europe Defence Tech index, and has a total expense ratio of 0.4% for unhedged share classes. The latest thematic launch from Global X ETFs is in response to European governments boosting military budgets to strengthen their strategic autonomy amid rising geopolitical tensions and shiftin...
