AllianzGI promotes Michael Krautzberger to CIO of public markets as Virginie Maisonneuve departs equity role

Krautzberger will take on his role from 1 June, with the appointment part of AllianzGI's global succession plan for Deborah Zurkow, who is set to retire as global head of investments later this year. He steps up to the mantle with over three decades of investment experience, having joined AllianzGI in 2024 from BlackRock, where he spent a 19-year tenure, most recently as head of EMEA fundamental fixed income. AllianzGI updates ESG voting rules with focus on 'minority shareholder rights' The changes will see Krautzberger gain additional responsibilities and take on the company's €4...