AllianzGI joins race to launch first Taiwan active ETF

Speaking to media in Frankfurt this week, AllianzGI's CEO, Tobias Pross, said "new vehicles are coming". "You will see more from us before the summer break, as we will launch one of the first Taiwan active ETFs," he continued. 89% of asset managers looking to offer ETFs for the first time amid rising client demand AllianzGI already has significant presence within the Taiwan market as one of the largest foreign asset management firms within the space. The company's CEO confirmed the proposed launch is "not to compromise our active franchise". He continued: "This is not can...