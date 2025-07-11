UK GDP falls by 0.1% in May 'increasing chances' of August rate cut

Second monthly decline in a row

Sorin Dojan
clock • 3 min read

Industry professionals have reacted with disappointment to the latest monthly UK GDP figures for May, which showed the economy contracted by 0.1%.

The May contraction followed another 0.3% decline the month before, with the overall GDP levels forecast to have increased by 0.5% in the three months to May, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) today (11 July). Production output worsened over the month, falling by 0.9% after an unchanged fall of 0.6% in April, while the construction sector dipped by 0.6% in May from a 0.8% growth the month before. UK fastest growing G7 economy in Q1 2025 However, monthly services saw tepid growth of 0.1%, marking a recovery from a 0.3% decline in April. This add...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

Industry divided on Reeves' pullback on Cash ISA reform

ClearBank co-founder among executives meeting Reeves to discuss incentives for UK floats

More on UK

UK GDP falls by 0.1% in May 'increasing chances' of August rate cut
UK

UK GDP falls by 0.1% in May 'increasing chances' of August rate cut

Second monthly decline in a row

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 11 July 2025 • 3 min read
ClearBank co-founder among executives meeting Reeves to discuss incentives for UK floats
UK

ClearBank co-founder among executives meeting Reeves to discuss incentives for UK floats

Meeting with chancellor on Wednesday

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 10 July 2025 • 1 min read
British Business Bank to spend £500m backing underrepresented entrepreneurs
UK

British Business Bank to spend £500m backing underrepresented entrepreneurs

Half going to female fund managers

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 10 July 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot