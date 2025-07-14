AJ Bell has removed the CT Responsible Sterling Corporate Bond fund from its Favourite Funds list for performance reasons, replacing it with the Rathbone Ethical Bond fund.
Paul Angell, AJ Bell's head of investment research, explained that the change came following "constant review" of the investment platform's list, a process that involves analysis of each mandate's investment strategy, managers and teams. Columbia Threadneedle finds 17 funds fail to deliver performance value Managed by Rebecca Seabrook, the CT Responsible Sterling Corporate Bond fund's "conservative approach has led [it] to post some underwhelming relative returns over time", according to Angell, and said this was ultimately a factor in the decision to remove the fund. Over the pa...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes