AJ Bell's Favourite Funds list swaps CT bond fund for Rathbones strategy following 'underwhelming' returns

Rathbone Ethical Bond fund joins list

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

AJ Bell has removed the CT Responsible Sterling Corporate Bond fund from its Favourite Funds list for performance reasons, replacing it with the Rathbone Ethical Bond fund.

Paul Angell, AJ Bell's head of investment research, explained that the change came following "constant review" of the investment platform's list, a process that involves analysis of each mandate's investment strategy, managers and teams.  Columbia Threadneedle finds 17 funds fail to deliver performance value Managed by Rebecca Seabrook, the CT Responsible Sterling Corporate Bond fund's "conservative approach has led [it] to post some underwhelming relative returns over time", according to Angell, and said this was ultimately a factor in the decision to remove the fund.  Over the pa...

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

Trustpilot