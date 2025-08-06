UK interest rates expected to be cut to 4% to combat weak labour market

Fifth meeting this year

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 2 min read

In its fifth meeting this year the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee is forecast to cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 4% on Thursday (7 August).

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

Over half of Quilter Investors' funds miss the green light in AoV report

Asset managers massively pulling back concrete ESG objectives as reporting still needs 'significant work'

More on Economics

Trump declares 25% tariff on India
Economics

Trump declares 25% tariff on India

Additional penalty also mentioned

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 30 July 2025 • 1 min read
Eurozone GDP up by 0.1% in Q2 2025 despite trade disputes
Economics

Eurozone GDP up by 0.1% in Q2 2025 despite trade disputes

Down from 0.6% in the previous quarter

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 30 July 2025 • 2 min read
US and EU sign trade deal and agree tariff rates
Economics

US and EU sign trade deal and agree tariff rates

EU to spend $750bn on US energy

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 28 July 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot