Markets shrug off Trump's tariff letters

A fresh set of sweeping trade restrictions imposed by US President Donald Trump has had minimal impact in overnight market trading.
In a series of letters sent to various world leaders, which Trump shared on his Truth Social platform yesterday evening (7 July), the US president hit 14 countries with renewed tariffs, set to begin on 1 August. Major US trading partners Japan and South Korea were greeted with 25% levies while South Africa was hit with a 30% tariff. Trump returns to tariff threats as 9 July deadline approaches Trump's letter to Korean president Lee Jae-myung explained that the US wanted "more balanced, and fair, trade". "We invite you to participate in the extraordinary economy of the US, the...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes