Markets shrug off Trump's tariff letters

In a series of letters sent to various world leaders, which Trump shared on his Truth Social platform yesterday evening (7 July), the US president hit 14 countries with renewed tariffs, set to begin on 1 August. Major US trading partners Japan and South Korea were greeted with 25% levies while South Africa was hit with a 30% tariff. Trump returns to tariff threats as 9 July deadline approaches Trump's letter to Korean president Lee Jae-myung explained that the US wanted "more balanced, and fair, trade". "We invite you to participate in the extraordinary economy of the US, the...