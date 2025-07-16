Stagflation worries emerge as higher inflation rates become a worrying trend

UK inflation at 3.6%

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 3 min read

Talks of 'stagflation' have begun among City experts, after the latest UK inflation numbers remain stuck above the Bank of England’s target of 2%, rising to 3.6% in June.

According to the Office for National Statistics, this was up from 3.4% in May and above expectations from economists polled by Reuters. 'No difference in my view': Reeves LTAF-ISA decree not enough to force platforms to offer them Dan Coatsworth, investment analyst at AJ Bell, said: "There is a real threat of stagflation as the rate of inflation moves higher and the economy is stuck in the mud.2 According him "it puts the Bank of England in a tricky situation with regards to monetary policy decisions". The analyst warned that "the return of higher inflation becomes a trend, then...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

Cash ISA reform missing from Mansion House speech

Franklin Templeton promotes Harry Reeves to head of UK wholesale

More on Economics

UK inflation unexpectedly rises to 3.6% in June
Economics

UK inflation unexpectedly rises to 3.6% in June

Up from 3.4% in May

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 16 July 2025 • 2 min read
OBR: Spiralling debt just one concern for the UK's fiscal future
Economics

Both OBR and BoE 'too optimistic' about growth

TSC hearing

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 15 July 2025 • 3 min read
US inflation rises by 2.7% in June as tariff-induced price hikes take effect
Economics

US inflation rises by 2.7% in June as tariff-induced price hikes take effect

Up from 2.4% in May

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 15 July 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot