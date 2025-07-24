AJ Bell platforms pull in record quarterly net inflows of £2.5bn

During its strongest ever quarter, £1.9bn of these inflows came from its D2C platform while £600m emerged from its advised platform during the three months until 30 June 2025. AJ Bell AUA speeds past £90bn to break record In a trading statement today (24 July), the company's CEO, Michael Summersgill, said: "These results underscore the strength of our low-cost, easy-to-use propositions across both the advised and D2C platform markets and the benefits of our continued business investments." Total customer numbers ticked up over the quarter by 27,000, a 5% rise to reach 620,000. Thi...