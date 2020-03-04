absolute return funds
Accountability: The core questions absolute return funds must answer
Keeping managers in line
Targeted AR funds haemorrhage assets despite solid returns
Nearly £15bn lost in AUM - and low investor confidence to blame
Update: TwentyFour AM launches sustainable absolute return credit fund
New product to feature ESG integrationand negative screening
2020 alternatives outlook: Real assets and gold offer 'key benefits' for investors
Prospects for alternatives remain positive
Three protective offerings for absolute return sector sceptics
The best funds to protect against downsides
Columbia Threadneedle slashes multi-asset equity weightings amid trio of risks
Cautious approach due to recession and political risks
The Big Question: Funds for the faint-hearted
Eight products that will withstand risk
Is SLA share price rise justified?
Observations from Procensus
SLI multi-asset shake-up 'bears fruit' for GARS
Personnel changes
Revealed: Winners of the 2019 Fund Manager of the Year Awards
Which funds stole the show?
TwentyFour AM's Bowie cuts duration to lowest ever level
Political risk behind move
Absolute returns and the search for alpha
What strategies are best for investors?
In for the high jump: Absolute return flows 'turning corner' despite investors shunning sector giants
Underperformance still present – for now
The absolute return sector comeback?
Light possibly at the end of the tunnel
Head-to-Head: Structured products vs absolute return funds
Which product is the best choice?
Brewin Dolphin: How will different sectors cope with constant political risk?
Impact of political turmoil and Brexit
Where are M&G's Bauer's best bond opportunities?
The recent drop of the 10-year German bund yield into negative territory has left many bond investors scratching their heads.
Absolute return funds post double-digit losses in Q1 while small-cap and tech mandates leap ahead
City Financial fund named the worst
River & Mercantile plans launch of EM absolute return strategy
Reporting results for six months to end of 2018
The Bigger Picture: Will the absolute return sector ever live up to expectations?
Follows a disappointing 2018
Which was the only absolute return fund to deliver a positive return over three consecutive years?
GARS fund overtaken as largest fund
IA stats: Outflows mount from UK retail funds to surpass £2bn
Bond funds severely affected
GAM's AUM declines over 10% after Haywood suspension as CEO laments 'clear setback' for the firm
Group says outflows are 'diminishing' in October
JPMAM to relaunch Sheikh's former fund as absolute return mandate
Changes will include a new benchmark