Repairing a TAR-red reputation: Time to show some love to the targeted absolute return sector

It has been a rocky road for funds in the IA Targeted Absolute Return sector in the past decade or so, as investors have gradually fallen out of love with it.

Pessimists would tell you the reasons for the fall from grace are simple - absolute return funds have not delivered on their promises to investors, with capital not being protected during periods of volatility, while decent returns have not been garnered in the good times either.

Everything about the sector has been challenging - name, definition and, perhaps most importantly, its wide range of constituents. The sector's initial success came out of the credit crunch, when investors' hunger for funds with lower volatility reached new heights.

The premise of consistent mid-single digit returns, regardless of market conditions, was seen as the ideal solution. It was the top-selling Investment Association sector in both 2015 and 2016, but it really has been downhill since then.

The average performance from a fund in the sector over the past decade is 10.5% - significantly lower than the returns from all of the Flexible and Mixed Investment sectors. Even the 0-35% Shares sector has returned more than double this over the same period (26.9%).

Absolute returns funds carry beta - coupled with the ability of the fund managers to generate alpha - simply put, the average return should be far greater than this.

But it is the dispersion of returns that really concerns me - although it should come as no surprise given we have long-short, long only, equity, bond, multi-asset, and even some hedge-fund like vehicles under one roof.

In the past five years we have seen dispersion as wide as 51.5% (2016) between the best and worst performers, with 2020 (46.4%) and 2019 (37.6%) not faring much better.

The result is that investors have voted with their feet - funds under management in the sector have fallen 34% from £80bn in November 2017 to £52.8bn in 2020.

So have we come to the end of the road for the sector? I do believe it needs a re-jig, as investors simply cannot compare these funds given the vastly different remits they have.

They do have a place in an investor's portfolio, but they should have a low correlation to the respective asset classes they invest in.

The best way forward for me would be to split the sector up and allow funds to be compared according to their respective targets and the risk they need to take on board to achieve that.

It may result in three or four sub sectors and a whole host of funds being sent back into the unclassified sector.