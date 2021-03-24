Investment Week reveals finalists for Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2021

Join us on 8 July

2021 fmya finalists slide 000 580x358
Did you make the shortlist for this year's Fund Manager of the Year Awards? Scroll through this gallery to find out.
2021 fmya finalists slide 001 eq asiapac 580x358
EQUITIES
Asia Pacific Excluding Japan
Allianz Total Return Asian Equity Fund
Baillie Gifford Pacific Fund
Fidelity Asia Fund
Fidelity Asia Pacific Opportunities Fund
GAM Multistock Asia Focus Equity Fund
JPM Asia Growth Fund 
Matthews Asia Ex Japan Dividend Fund 
Nomura Funds Asia ex Japan High Conviction Fund
T. Rowe Price Asian ex-Japan Equity Fund 
Veritas Asian Fund
2021 fmya finalists slide 002 eq china 580x358
EQUITIES
China
Allianz All China Equity Fund
Baillie Gifford China Fund
Barings Hong Kong China Fund
FSSA All China Fund
Goldman Sachs China Opportunity Equity Portfolio Fund
JPM Greater China Fund
Pictet-Greater China Fund
Schroder ISF Greater China Fund
2021 fmya finalists slide 003 eq india 580x358
EQUITIES
India
Fidelity India Focus Fund
Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio
Manulife GF India Equity Fund
Mirae Asset India Mid Cap Equity Fund
Pictet-Indian Equities Fund
PineBridge India Equity Fund
Stewart Investors Indian Subcontinent Sustainability Fund
UTI India Dynamic Equity Fund
2021 fmya finalists slide 004 eq japan 580x358
EQUITIES
Japan
Baillie Gifford Japanese Smaller Companies Fund 
Comgest Growth Japan Fund
FSSA Japan Focus Fund
JPM Japan Fund
Nomura Funds Japan High Conviction Fund
RWC Nissay Japan Focus Fund
T. Rowe Price Japanese Equity Fund
Threadneedle Japan Fund
2021 fmya finalists slide 005 eq europe 580x358
EQUITIES
Europe
Allianz Continental European Fund
Baillie Gifford European Fund
BlackRock Continental European Fund
BlackRock European Dynamic Fund
Comgest Growth Europe ex UK Fund
Man GLG Continental European Growth Fund
Premier Miton European Opportunities Fund
SLI European Smaller Companies Fund
Wellington Pan European Small Cap Equity Fund
2021 fmya finalists slide 006 eq north america 580x358
EQUITIES
North America
AXA Framlington American Growth Fund
Baillie Gifford American Fund
Brown Advisory US Sustainable Growth Fund
JPM US Small Cap Growth Fund
Lord Abbett Innovation Growth Fund
Morgan Stanley Investment Funds US Advantage Fund
Morgan Stanley Investment Funds US Growth Fund 
PGIM Jennison US Growth Fund
T. Rowe Price US Smaller Companies Equity Fund 
UBS US Growth Fund
Wells Fargo (Lux) Worldwide Fund U.S. All Cap Growth Fund
2021 fmya finalists slide 007 eq global ems 580x358
EQUITIES
Global Emerging Markets
Aubrey Global Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund
Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Growth Fund 
Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Leading Companies Fund
BlackRock Emerging Markets Fund
Carmignac Portfolio Emergents Fund
Federated Hermes Global Emerging Markets Fund
Fidelity Emerging Markets Focus Fund
Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio Fund
JPM Emerging Markets Fund
PGIM Jennison Emerging Markets Equity Fund
2021 fmya finalists slide 008 eq global growth 580x358
EQUITIES
Global Growth
AMP Capital Global Companies Fund
Baillie Gifford Global Discovery
Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Investment Fund
Baillie Gifford Positive Change Fund
GAM Star Disruptive Growth Fund
Liontrust Sustainable Future Global Growth Fund 
Robeco Global Consumer Trends Equities Fund 
T. Rowe Price Global Focused Growth Equity Fund
VT Gravis Clean Energy Income Fund
Wellington Global Innovation Fund 
2021 fmya finalists slide 009 eq global income 580x358
EQUITIES
Global Income
Aviva Investors Global Equity Income Fund 
Baillie Gifford Global Income Growth Fund
Fidelity Global Dividend Fund
HSBC Global Equity Income Fund
Legg Mason IF ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund
Liontrust Global Dividend Fund
Sarasin Global Dividend Fund
Guinness Global Equity Income Fund
2021 fmya finalists slide 010 eq uk growth 580x358
EQUITIES
UK Growth
ASI UK Responsible Equity Fund
Baillie Gifford UK Equity Alpha Fund
CFP SDL UK Buffettology Fund General Income
Liontrust Sustainable Future UK Growth Fund
Liontrust UK Ethical Fund
MI Chelverton UK Equity Growth Fund
Premier Miton UK Growth Fund
Royal London Sustainable Leaders Trust
2021 fmya finalists slide 011 eq uk small cos 580x358
EQUITIES
UK Smaller Companies
FP Octopus UK Micro Cap Growth Fund
Liontrust UK Micro Cap Fund
Liontrust UK Smaller Companies Fund
Marlborough Nano Cap Growth Fund
Ninety One UK Smaller Companies Fund
TB Amati UK Smaller Companies Fund
TM Stonehage Fleming AIM Fund
VT Teviot UK Smaller Companies Fund
2021 fmya finalists slide 012 eq uk eq income 580x358
EQUITIES
UK Equity Income
Allianz UK Equity Income Fund
Artemis Income Fund
ASI UK Income Equity Fund
BlackRock UK Income Fund
Janus Henderson UK Responsible Income Fund 
LF Gresham House UK Multi Cap Income Fund 
Threadneedle UK Equity Income Fund
2021 fmya finalists slide 013 bonds uk strat bond 580x358
BONDS
£ Strategic Bond
Aegon Strategic Bond Fund
Allianz Strategic Bond Fund
Baillie Gifford Sterling Aggregate Bond Fund
Janus Henderson Preference & Bond Fund
Janus Henderson Strategic Bond Fund
Merian Global Strategic Bond Fund
Nomura Funds Global Dynamic Bond Fund
Sarasin Sterling Bond Fund
Waverton Sterling Bond Fund
2021 fmya finalists slide 014 bonds uk corp bond 580x358
BONDS
£ Corporate Bond
ASI (SLI) Corporate Bond Fund
BNY Mellon Global Credit Fund
HSBC Corporate Bond Fund
Janus Henderson Institutional Long Dated Credit Fund
L&G Fixed Interest Trust
L&G Managed Monthly Income Trust
Rathbone Ethical Bond Fund
Royal London Corporate Bond Fund
Schroder Long Dated Corporate Bond Fund
Schroder Sterling Corporate Bond Fund
2021 fmya finalists slide 015 bonds uk global bonds 580x358
BONDS
Global Bonds
AXA World Funds US Dynamic High Yield Bonds Fund  
Dodge & Cox Worldwide Global Bond Fund 
Goldman Sachs Global Fixed Income Portfolio 
LF Canlife Global Macro Bond Fund
PGIM Broad Market U.S. High Yield Bond Fund 
PGIM European High Yield Bond Fund 
Robeco Global Credits Fund
Waverton Global Strategic Bond Fund
2021 fmya finalists slide 016 bonds high yield v2 580x358
BONDS
£ High Yield
AXA Global High Income Fund
Barings European High Yield Bond Fund
BNY Mellon Global High Yield Bond Fund Institutional
GS ESG-Enhanced Europe High Yield Bond Portfolio 
JPM Global High Yield Bond Fund
L&G High Income Trust
Royal London Global High Yield Bond Fund
Threadneedle High Yield Bond Fund 
2021 fmya finalists slide 017 bonds global em bond 580x358
BONDS
Global Emerging Markets Bond
Barings Emerging Markets Debt Blended Total Return Fund
Barings Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Fund
Capital Group Emerging Markets Debt Fund 
Eaton Vance Intl (IRL) Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Intl (IRL) Emerging Markets Local Income Fund
Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Portfolio
M&G Emerging Markets Bond Fund
Neuberger Berman Emerging Market Corporate Debt Fund 
Ninety One Emerging Markets Blended Debt Fund
2021 fmya finalists slide 018 armf absolute return 580x358
ABSOLUTE RETURN AND MANAGED FUNDS
Absolute Return
BlackRock European Absolute Alpha Fund
BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Diversified Return Fund
BNY Mellon Real Return Fund
Jupiter Strategic Absolute Return Bond Fund
Jupiter UK Specialist Equity Fund
Man GLG Alpha Select Alternative Fund
Sanlam Multi Strategy Fund 
Schroder ISF Asian Bond Total Return Fund
Threadneedle Dynamic Real Return Fund
TMI Diversified Assets Fund
Veritas Global Real Return 
2021 fmya finalists slide 019 armf mgd flex inv 580x358
ABSOLUTE RETURN AND MANAGED FUNDS
Managed - Flexible Investment 
BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Growth Fund
Close Managed Growth Fund
FP Mattioli Woods Adventurous Fund
LF Ruffer Japanese 
LF Waverton Portfolio Fund
Liontrust Global Alpha Fund
Liontrust Sustainable Future Managed Growth Fund
New Capital Strategic Portfolio UCITS Fund 
Sentinel Enterprise Portfolio Fund
Threadneedle Managed Equity Fund
2021 fmya finalists slide 020 armf mgd 4085 shares 580x358
ABSOLUTE RETURN AND MANAGED FUNDS
Managed 40-85% Shares
Baillie Gifford Managed Fund
BlackRock Balanced Managed Fund
Janus Henderson Institutional Global Responsible Managed Fund
Liontrust Balanced Fund
Liontrust Sustainable Future Managed 2 Fund
Premier Miton Diversified Growth Fund
Royal London Sustainable World Trust
Sarasin Global Equity Real Return Fund
Sentinel Growth Portfolio Fund
SVS Brown Shipley Growth Fund
2021 fmya finalists slide 021 armf mgd 2060 shares 580x358
ABSOLUTE RETURN AND MANAGED FUNDS
Managed 20-60% Shares
7IM Sustainable Balance Fund
Barclays Wealth Global Markets 3 Fund
Fidelity Multi Asset Allocator Strategic Fund 
Liontrust Sustainable Future Defensive Managed Fund
Royal London Sustainable Diversified Trust
SVS Brown Shipley Income Fund
Threadneedle Managed Equity and Bond Fund
Waverton Multi-Asset Income Fund
2021 fmya finalists slide 022 armf mgd 035 shares 580x358
ABSOLUTE RETURN AND MANAGED FUNDS
Managed 0-35% Shares
BlackRock Consensus 35 Fund
Fidelity Multi Asset Allocator Defensive Fund 
Goldman Sachs Global Multi-Asset Conservative Portfolio Fund
Jupiter Merlin Conservative Fund
Liontrust MA Active Moderate Income Fund 
Royal London Sustainable Managed Growth Trust
Scottish Widows Cautious Portfolio
Threadneedle Managed Bond Focused Fund
2021 fmya finalists slide 023 global group of the year 580x358
GLOBAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Baillie Gifford
BlackRock
Columbia Threadneedle Investments
Fidelity International
Goldman Sachs Asset Management
J.P. Morgan Asset Management
Liontrust Asset Management
Royal London Asset Management
2021 fmya finalists slide 024 specialist group of the year 580x358
SPECIALIST GROUP OF THE YEAR
Brown Shipley
First Sentier Investors
Premier Miton Investors
Sarasin & Partners
Sentinel
Veritas Asset Management 
Waverton Investment Management
  • LinkedIn  
  • Share on Whatsapp
0 Comments

Investment Week is pleased to announce the finalists for the Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2021, with the winners to be revealed during a special online ceremony on 8 July.  

A flagship event for the investment industry for a quarter of a century, the Investment Week Fund Manager of the Year Awards honour fund managers and groups at the top of their game who have demonstrated consistently strong performance for investors and whom the judging panel believe have the potential to continue to outperform in the future. 

In particular this year, the judges will consider how fund managers and asset management groups have weathered the storm caused by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Scroll through the gallery above to see who made the finalists list for this year's awards.

Our awards shortlists are constructed using data provided by our partner Morningstar. The award winners are then decided by a panel of more than 40 fund selectors drawn from across the investment industry, who judge categories in their specialist areas of interest. 

We are also pleased to have the support of our long-standing advisory panel of senior fund selectors, some of whom have been part of the awards for over 25 years. You can view the judging panel by clicking here.

Which funds are included? 

Funds must meet the following criteria to be considered: 

• UK authorised and FCA-recognised with distributor status 

• £50m in size or above at 31 January 2021 

• Have a three-year track record at 31 January 2021 with the same managers/team. We will look at the record of named managers on the fund 

• Must be aimed at retail/wholesale investors. Funds aimed only at institutional or charities investors will not be included 

Scoring methodology 

A weighted score is given to each fund's percentile ranking within qualifying Investment Association sectors over each of the three discrete years to 31 January 2021.

These are sectors which we can map to our Fund Manager of the Year categories. The exception is the India category which ranks qualifying funds in the Morningstar India peer group. 

There is a 20% weighting to the percentile ranking during the 12 months to 31 January 2019, 30% to 31 January 2020, and 40% to the period to 31 January 2021.

In addition, a 10% weighting is given to the fund's Sortino ratio to give an indication of relative risk. 

This creates a combined score and the top scoring funds are then included in the shortlists for the awards.   

For the group categories, the methodology is as follows: 

Global Group of the Year: Constructed based on the number of shortlisted funds. Will usually feature larger groups offering a broad range of products across asset classes.   

Specialist Group of the Year: Constructed based on the number of shortlisted funds. Will usually feature smaller fund groups or those offering a more specialist or concentrated range of products. 

With special thanks to our event partner Morningstar for providing the data and statistics. 

Judging process 

Managers of the shortlisted funds are then invited to respond to an online questionnaire which asks further in-depth questions about the portfolio, management team, contributing factors to performance over the period, as well as how ESG considerations are integrated into the process to help the judges in their deliberations.

Our team will be in touch with finalists to invite them to fill out the questionnaires by 3 May and you can also access the link by clicking here Please note the Fund Manager of the Year Awards is not open to wider entries other than this list and the shortlist is decided by the data.  

Our panel of highly experienced fund selectors drawn from across the industry will judge each category in their area of expertise during our judging sessions in May. 

Awards ceremony 

We then invite you to attend our special digital awards ceremony on 8 July. Details of how to register for the event will be released nearer the time.  

Click here for more details on the awards. 

  • LinkedIn  
  • Share on Whatsapp

More on Industry

Most read

blog comments powered by Disqus