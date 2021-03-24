Investment Week reveals finalists for Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2021

Investment Week is pleased to announce the finalists for the Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2021, with the winners to be revealed during a special online ceremony on 8 July.
A flagship event for the investment industry for a quarter of a century, the Investment Week Fund Manager of the Year Awards honour fund managers and groups at the top of their game who have demonstrated consistently strong performance for investors and whom the judging panel believe have the potential to continue to outperform in the future.
In particular this year, the judges will consider how fund managers and asset management groups have weathered the storm caused by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Our awards shortlists are constructed using data provided by our partner Morningstar. The award winners are then decided by a panel of more than 40 fund selectors drawn from across the investment industry, who judge categories in their specialist areas of interest.
We are also pleased to have the support of our long-standing advisory panel of senior fund selectors, some of whom have been part of the awards for over 25 years.
Which funds are included?
Funds must meet the following criteria to be considered:
• UK authorised and FCA-recognised with distributor status
• £50m in size or above at 31 January 2021
• Have a three-year track record at 31 January 2021 with the same managers/team. We will look at the record of named managers on the fund
• Must be aimed at retail/wholesale investors. Funds aimed only at institutional or charities investors will not be included
Scoring methodology
A weighted score is given to each fund's percentile ranking within qualifying Investment Association sectors over each of the three discrete years to 31 January 2021.
These are sectors which we can map to our Fund Manager of the Year categories. The exception is the India category which ranks qualifying funds in the Morningstar India peer group.
There is a 20% weighting to the percentile ranking during the 12 months to 31 January 2019, 30% to 31 January 2020, and 40% to the period to 31 January 2021.
In addition, a 10% weighting is given to the fund's Sortino ratio to give an indication of relative risk.
This creates a combined score and the top scoring funds are then included in the shortlists for the awards.
For the group categories, the methodology is as follows:
Global Group of the Year: Constructed based on the number of shortlisted funds. Will usually feature larger groups offering a broad range of products across asset classes.
Specialist Group of the Year: Constructed based on the number of shortlisted funds. Will usually feature smaller fund groups or those offering a more specialist or concentrated range of products.
Judging process
Managers of the shortlisted funds are then invited to respond to an online questionnaire which asks further in-depth questions about the portfolio, management team, contributing factors to performance over the period, as well as how ESG considerations are integrated into the process to help the judges in their deliberations.
Our team will be in touch with finalists to invite them to fill out the questionnaires by 3 May and you can also access the link by clicking here. Please note the Fund Manager of the Year Awards is not open to wider entries other than this list and the shortlist is decided by the data.
Our panel of highly experienced fund selectors drawn from across the industry will judge each category in their area of expertise during our judging sessions in May.
Awards ceremony
We then invite you to attend our special digital awards ceremony on 8 July. Details of how to register for the event will be released nearer the time.
