Man Group AUM increases by 20%

Luke Ellis, chief executive officer of Man Group
Luke Ellis, chief executive officer of Man Group

Man Group has reported a 20% increase in its assets under management, which reached $148.6bn at the end of 2021.

Positive investment performance accounted for $12.5bn of the increase, while net inflows accounted for $13.7bn. Meanwhile, negative FX and other impacts led to a loss of $1.2bn.

Alternatives accounted for $9.4bn of net flows and $5.4bn in AUM increase as a result of performance, with Absolute Return the strongest on both with $4.8bn of net flows and $2.5bn of performance.

Long-only funds saw $4.3bn of net flows and $7.1bn of performance-related increase, with the systemic long-only strategy performing strongly with $3.3bn of net flows and $5.3bn of performance AUM increase.

The group said that at the end of December, 78% of its AUM is from clients investing in two products or more and 48% from clients investing in four products or more.  

"2021 was an exceptionally strong period of growth for the firm," said Luke Ellis, chief executive officer of Man Group.

AssetCo to acquire entirety of Revera Asset Management

Core earning per share increased by 139% to 38.7¢, thanks in part to a substantial increase in performance fee EPS, which was up by 290% to 23¢.

Management and other fees increased by 20% to $914, for the year due to higher average AUM.

"These results demonstrate the potential of the firm we have built and its ability to deliver growth," said Ellis. "Our diversified range of products and longstanding client relationships, combined with our diverse talent pool and cutting-edge technology, define Man Group, underpin our strategy and give me great confidence in our ability to continue to deliver value for our clients and shareholders."

The board has recommended a final dividend of 8.4¢ per share, which implies a total dividend of 14.0¢ per share for 2021 (2020: 10.6¢ per share).

