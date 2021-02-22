Breaking free in the 'new world': Why taking an unconstrained approach to investing will work wonders

The fate of the global economy hangs in the balance of successful vaccine development and deployment.

This backdrop of uncertainty poses opportunities for active investors, particularly those open to taking an absolute return or 'unconstrained' approach, which seeks to capitalise on the dispersion and asymmetry caused by such an environment.

In essence, this approach gives investors the agility and flexibility to invest anywhere and use any type of instrument - attributes particularly pertinent to this 'new world' we all find ourselves in.

Consequently, looking ahead into the rest of the year we believe higher conviction, more concentrated, nimble and shorter-duration portfolios are those which offer the best risk/reward.

Such an approach is particularly compelling when it comes to emerging markets (EM), where the universe of securities is so great, making up 60% of the world's economy.

Layer on top the positive trajectory for this region - which represents three quarters of global growth and is twice the size of what it was 20 years ago - and you can see why investors are increasingly interested in gaining exposure to this space in a low yield environment.

Why EMs and why now?

As we enter 2021 and looking more broadly across the markets, ongoing policy easing looks set to continue to support risk assets, especially with the current Covid-19 infection rates continuing to rise.

EMs have become a consensus long trade for many market participants for some time, although there has been an increasing move towards local markets recently - particularly within credit.

This is likely driven by the

belief there could be more of a structural dollar weakness, which could then lead to outperformance within this space.

This is particularly pertinent when looking at FX markets where current pricing is cheap; and a combination of negative US real rates and improving EM current account balances will likely provide a tailwind for local currency assets in 2021 (see charts 1 and 2).

However, there is the need for a catalyst to strengthen it. One such catalyst could come from the change in US administration, creating lower geopolitical risk and a more predictable policy stance.

Additionally, with the Democrats controlling both houses, larger fiscal stimulus should be able to push through.

This combination of factors from the US should drive risk taking in other markets and lead to weakness in the US dollar - all of which is supportive for EMs.

However, what is particularly relevant to EMs is the vaccine rollout this year. Given growth metrics are much stronger now, having come from a very low base, there should mathematically be stronger growth.

If we view this from an unconstrained fixed income perspective the options are almost endless, with an enormous universe of companies and countries to invest in.