Abrdn closes Diversified Core Growth fund as investor pulls out

The £130.4m fund will not be able to accept new investments as of today (13 Oct) and will close on 25 November, a letter seen by Investment Week said.

The letter stated that abrdn have agreed to meet the expenses of the closure with the exception of "any transaction costs involved in liquidating the assets of the fund". The transaction costs are estimated to be around 0.11% of the fund value, which will be reflected in the redemption price.

The fund is run by the diversified assets team which also run the ASI Diversified Income fund and ASI Diversified Growth fund.

abrdn's Bird: How asset managers can serve the next generation of investors The £26.6m ASI Target Return Bond fund will also stop accepting new investments today and will close on 19 November.

A spokesperson from abrdn said: "We made a conscious decision to close the ASI Target Return Bond fund as although the performance was good, it had failed to reach critical mass."

Last month the total return bond team was hired by American Century Investments to manage the same strategy for the $245bn US fund house.

"None of the team were directly involved in managing assets for any other product or capability and as such, this was a restructuring decision as our overall business proposition is to be driven by client-led-growth," the spokesperson said.

"We continually review our fund range and underlying share classes to ensure that our offering meets the requirements of clients and customers as well as our strategic priorities."