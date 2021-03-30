7IM suspends dealing in two funds over liquidity concerns

The £33m 7IM Absolute Return Portfolio and £20m 7IM Income Portfolio have been suspended until further notice

7IM has suspended dealing in two of its funds due to liquidity issues around two securities they both hold.

The £33m 7IM Absolute Return Portfolio and £20m 7IM Income Portfolio, which are both sub funds of the 7IM Funds ICVC, have been suspended until further notice, according to a letter to investors, dated March 17. The 7IM Absolute Return Portfolio was previously called the VT TCAM Absolute Return Portfolio, while 7IM Income Portfolio was formerly known as the VT TCAM Income Portfolio, prior to the firm's aquisition of TCAM in 2018.

Under the Financial Conduct Authority's Collective Investment Schemes rules, 7IM must always be able to meet its obligations to redeem investors' holdings, the letter said.

"Given the ongoing uncertainty around the continued illiquidity of the two assets, which cannot currently be sold, 7IM has been considering options to achieve the best possible outcome for investors, including the potential suspension of trading in the fund," it stated.

The note outlined that the absolute return and income portfolios' levels of illiquidity were 16.3% and 15.7%, respectively. It also said it had been working to reduce illiquidity in both funds throughout 2020.

The letter does not specify the name or give any identifying detail about the securities, but it illustrates the investment manager's concerns around them.

"Both assets have experienced events in recent weeks, including unanticipated delays to the liquidation process relating to one of the assets, which have caused uncertainty over the timings of a reduction in these position weightings," it said.

"This uncertainty threatens to put pressure on the illiquidity weightings in the funds and as a result of this we do not consider that it is in the interests of investors to continue to allow trading in and out."

Dealing in the fund was suspended at noon on March 16. There have been no further updates published on 7IM's investor relations website.

A 7IM spokesperson explained that "two principal factors were considered" in the decision to suspend the funds; "each fund's liquidity and each fund's redemption profile".

They explained that both portfolios "have exposure to two investments which are facing ongoing liquidity challenges".

"While no significant outflows are anticipated, there is a risk that redemptions received during the course of business coupled with the ongoing liquidity challenges, could result in unacceptable levels of illiquidity," the spokesperson said.

"In light of this, 7IM decided that a fund suspension was necessary to protect the interests of all investors. The options to resolve the suspension will continue to be evaluated.

"The suspended funds represent [approximately] £53m combined and 7IM continues to act in the best interests of investors as it does for the entire £18.5Bn of client assets it is privileged to manage on behalf of its clients and investors."

The absolute return fund has lost 2.53% so far this year, according to Morningstar. The income fund has lost 3.33%, the data provider shows.