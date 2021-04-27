Like looking for a 'needle in a haystack': Why fund selection is key in the absolute return sector

It is very simple. Targeted absolute return funds are meant to protect investors' capital and provide positive returns over reasonable time frames, irrespective of what is happening in stock or bond markets.

The investment objectives of many absolute return funds allow for extended rolling time frames of three or even five years, such that you would need to go back to the ‘proper' bear markets of 2000 to 2002 (the dotcom bust) or 2007 to 2009 (the Global Financial Crisis) for those generous time frames to prove really challenging.

In both those instances, global equity market indices suffered peak-to-trough declines of about 50% over two-and-a-half year periods and did not regain their peaks for more than five years.

Since 2009, however, almost continuous support from central banks has meant setbacks in financial markets have been relatively small and/or short-lived.

Unloved targeted absolute return sector suffers £12bn outflows in 2020

Traditionally, investors have allocated to government bonds to provide portfolio insurance when stockmarkets have tumbled. This has been effective in the past, but with yields depressed to miniscule levels after more than a decade of quantitative easing, their efficacy to reprise this role is much diluted. Absolute return funds, in theory at least, therefore provide one of the few ways in which investors can now build protection into a portfolio.

Unfortunately, the performance of the absolute return fund sector as a whole in recent years does not corroborate the theory.

As can be seen in the chart below, the absolute return sector saw impressive growth in assets under management until 2018, peaking at £82bn.

At the forefront of this increase was the Standard Life (now ASI) Global Absolute Return Strategies fund (GARS), which just on its own peaked at £28bn in size in May 2016 and spawned a number of copycat funds.

However, as early as November 2016, the FCA warned about the disappointing performance of the sector following the relatively modest setbacks in stockmarkets in the summer of 2015 and in the first two months of 2016.

Notwithstanding GARS's idiosyncratic problems, which began to emerge at about that time, the real damage to the sector's reputation was done in 2018, and its shortcomings only highlighted again in the first quarter of 2020.

Over the whole of 2018, global stockmarket indices fell by just over 7%, but only 16 of the 105 funds made money and more than half lost more than 3%. The first quarter of 2020 was the perfect opportunity for absolute return funds to shine, but just 23 out of the 119 funds in the sector preserved capital completely and two thirds of the funds in the sector lost more than 3%. Indeed, 28 funds lost more than 10% and 2 lost more than 30%.

Unsurprisingly, given this surfeit of disappointment, investors have been voting with their feet and assets under management in the sector have tumbled.

The once-mighty GARS has shrunk to £3bn in size. Another erstwhile sector favourite, the Merian (now Jupiter Merian) Global Equity Absolute Return fund, has seen its size reduce from £12bn in August 2018 to just £1bn.

It would be very easy to dismiss the sector altogether. However, the sector is far from homogeneous and includes a wide spectrum of investment strategies with varying return and risk characteristics. Sub-sectors include long/shnort equity, global macro, unconstrained bond, long-biased multi-asset and a host of more specialist strategies such as merger arbitrage, short-dated bonds and CTAs (commodity trading advisors).

Although many funds in the sector clearly have an embedded directional long bias and will therefore always struggle to protect investors' capital when it matters, there are a very small number of gems which are fit for purpose.

Broaden the universe to include offshore funds in Dublin and Luxembourg and that list lengthens. Possible examples include BlackRock European Absolute Alpha, Neuberger Berman Uncorrelated Strategies, Allianz Fixed Income Macro, Fulcrum Thematic Equity Market Neutral, JP Morgan Macro Opportunities and Trium ESG Emissions Impact funds.

Fund selection is perhaps more critical in this sector than in any other and the best approach is to allocate to several complementary funds instead of just one.

Charles Hovenden is a portfolio manager at Square Mile Research