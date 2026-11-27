After years of ultra-low yields, the sovereign bond market is demanding attention. But where are the opportunities and where are the traps?

In this Investment Week FOCUS: Interactive video, Royal London Asset Management's Craig Inches, Head of Rates and Cash and Ben Nicholl, Senior Fund Manager explore the inside story of sovereign bonds, their opportunities and misplaced myths.

Watch the video below and choose a chapter to explore now.

The inside story

The opportunities

The myths

Why us? Why now?