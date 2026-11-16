Partner Insight: Short duration shines as bond markets sell off

Short duration shines as bond markets sell off

Government bond yields have kept rising this year, driven by fiscal pressures, political uncertainty and stubbornly high inflation, underpinned by strong US jobs, retail and growth data. US Treasury yields have climbed around 130 basis points (bps) since the start of the Iran conflict in late February, while the UK and France now face their highest long-term borrowing costs in more than 20 years.1 Against this backdrop, short-duration credit remains one of the few bright spots in fixed income markets.

Yield curves have bear flattened as markets price in higher policy rates for longer, and the rapid repricing has had a particularly notable impact on total return at the long end of the curve. Most traditional fixed income indices are in negative territory for the year. Short-duration credit and emerging market local currency debt are among the few sectors that have continued to generate positive returns.

Figure 1: Change in core rates since 27 February 160 120 80 40 0 BPS US Treasury Obligations assimilables du Trésor (OAT) Buoni del Tesoro Poliennale (BTP) UK Gilt Bund 2 year 5 year 10 year 30 year Hover over a bar for the exact value. Source: Bloomberg. As at 12 October 2026. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

Does it make sense to continue to own the front end of the curve?

As government bond yields rise and prices fall, the impact of further rate increases on returns begins to diminish. This is because duration declines as yields rise, making bonds less sensitive to subsequent rate moves. This characteristic is known as positive convexity.

Federated Hermes believes short duration should remain at the core of a fixed income allocation. However, it could now potentially be supplemented by some exposure to the long end.

They use UK gilts as a working example. Figure 2 shows yield, duration, and implied one-year total return under three scenarios: yields unchanged, 100bps higher and 100bps lower. The table shows that the impact of increasing yield on total return is now lower than at the start of the year given higher yield and decreased duration.

Optimal positioning on the curve depends on the probabilities of the three scenarios. Federated Hermes' base case is for UK gilts to remain broadly unchanged. This leads them to assign an 80% probability to their base case scenario, 10% probability for another 100bp increase in yield and 10% of a 100bp decline.

The optimal UK gilt portfolio allocation by maturity bucket is shown in Figure 3.

Figure 2: Yield, duration and total return scenarios for the UK gilt curve 2 year 5 year 10 year 30 year 12 Oct 26 Yield 4.8 5.0 5.4 5.9 Duration 1.9 4.4 7.6 18.5 1YR total return yield unchanged 4.8 5.0 5.4 5.9 1YR total return yield +100bp 2.8 0.6 −2.2 −12.6 1YR total return yield −100bp 6.7 9.4 13.0 24.4 27 Feb 26 Yield 3.4 3.8 4.3 5 Duration 2.5 5.0 8.2 20.3 1YR total return yield unchanged 3.4 3.8 4.3 5 1YR total return yield +100bp 0.9 −1.1 −3.9 −15.2 1YR total return yield −100bp 6.0 8.8 12.6 25.3 Source: Federated Hermes. As at 12 October 2026. These scenarios performances are based on the team's assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. Figure 3: Optimal allocation by maturity (gilts) 53% 25% 16% 7% 2 year 5 year 10 year 30 year Source: Bloomberg. As at 12 October 2026. This allocation is model-derived based on the team's assumptions.

In the current market, an optimal portfolio is heavily weighted toward the front end of the curve, with 77% allocated to mostly 2-year gilts. A further 16% is allocated to 10-year maturities and 7% to 30-year maturities. This positioning reflects the highest yields in the front end since the 2008-09 global financial crisis, as well as the flatness of the curve. The 30 year allocation adds materially higher total return potential in case of a rate rally. With these probabilities, the optimized portfolio delivers higher risk-adjusted return with a Sharpe ratio of 2.4. Buying a 10-year gilt only produces a lower Sharpe ratio of 1.5.

Short duration at the core

While higher yields have improved the appeal of selected longer-dated bonds, the front end of the curve continues to offer a strong balance of potential income and risk. Higher starting yields, limited duration exposure and positive convexity remain attractive characteristics in an environment where uncertainty around inflation, fiscal policy and interest rates persists.

Federated Hermes manages fixed income strategies across regions, sectors and duration profiles, drawing on more than five decades of experience in liquidity and fixed income markets.

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1 Source: Bloomberg, as at 12 October 2026 (Treasury yield move).

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