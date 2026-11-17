A World of Increasing Dispersion - Utkarsh Sharma, Portfolio Manager in Morgan Stanley Investment Management’s Broad Markets Fixed Income Team, discusses the forces driving today’s fixed income markets, from the rise in real yields and renewed central bank tightening to growing dispersion across credit, emerging markets and securitised products, and what these developments mean for portfolio positioning.

Utkarsh Sharma, Morgan Stanley Investment Management 12 November 2026 • 36 min read 12 November 2026 • 36 min read