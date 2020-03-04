Government bonds
Fund picks for 2020 - Short duration, value and a potential Brexit bounce
Which products should investors go for?
ESG in ETFs: The top-rated government bond funds
In collaboration with TrackInsight
Schroders survey: 94% of investors concerned about Brexit
Annual UK adviser survey
John Husselbee: Why hold negative-yielding bonds?
$17trn of debt is now 'paying' a negative yield
JPMAM hires from Amundi for fixed income strategies role
Myles Bradshaw will report into Iain Stealey
HSBC GAM launches China Government Local Bond Index fund
Asset class 'less impacted by global risk sentiment'
Trick or treat: The spookiest market events of the year
What moments have freaked investors out the most?
Strategic bond funds reduce risk in 2019
Rotating out of high yield and EMD
Rathbones to release High Quality Bond fund to broader UK market
Managed by Noelle Cazalis
Gilt and gold funds surge in risk-off August
Safe haven funds reward investors
The polarisation of bond markets: Austria versus Argentina
Argentinian 100-year bonds down 30% over last week
Bond investing: Picking up pennies in front of a steamroller?
No asset has divided opinion in the investor community over the past seven years like government bonds.
How low can US bond yields fall?
Negative yields unlikely
Pictet launches GEM long/short fixed income fund
Pictet TR-Sirius offered externally for first time
Boris Johnson's Britain: The outlook for UK assets
How will the industry fare under his premiership?
Why investors need to 'strap in' and brace for recession
Warning signs in US data
To hedge or not to hedge? The assets that benefit the most, and the least
Reducing volatility and maximising returns
Can markets stay buoyant for the rest of 2019?
Global economic cycle is among the longest in history
Investors seek fixed income and money market funds amid heightened risk aversion
Equity funds see continued outflows
Orbis's Lynn: The contrarian bond view earning a 16% yield
Most investors shunning energy companies due to oil price volatility
CFA UK survey reflects 'less promising outlook' from investors
'Difficult times for investors'
Five key fixed income allocation calls for Q2
Opportunity in high yield laggards
S&P: Next global credit downturn 'may be inevitable' as debt skyrockets
However contagion risk is limited
Canada Life Investments to launch managed 20%-60% shares fund
Eighth in risk-profiled range