Bond yields are near levels not seen in about 25 years, driven by an energy price shock in the Middle East and a sharp rise in real interest rates. PIMCO Group CIO Dan Ivascyn talks with strategist Esteban Burbano about why this isn't a repeat of 2022, and why now may be the time to lock in high-quality income.

25 Years Bond yields reach levels not seen in about two and a half decades Mid-5% Yield range for a broad U.S. bond market index, providing a substantial cushion 3–5 Years Time horizon where starting yields offer a compelling entry point

Q: Bond yields have risen globally this year. What's the case for bonds today?

The year started well for both bonds and stocks, until the situation in the Middle East deteriorated. Since then, it's been a challenging environment for bonds. But most of the rise in global interest rates has come from real yields, which are yields after adjusting for inflation. Inflation expectations have risen far less. Yields today, both before and after inflation, are at levels we haven't seen in about 25 years. That bodes incredibly well for fixed income over the next several years in our view.

We saw similar negative sentiment in 2023, and it set the stage for a very healthy multi-year run in bond markets. Today, starting yields offer a compelling entry point for a three- to five-year time horizon.

What's especially exciting is that you don't need to take on much credit risk or economic sensitivity to capture these yields. A high-quality fixed income portfolio can be constructed to be fairly resilient and could even benefit if the economy or markets weaken further.

Q: What's our outlook for the macro environment?

We expect more near-term uncertainty, and longer-term forces have key implications for our outlook. Energy shocks caused by supply disruptions usually show up first as higher inflation. The longer they linger, the more they turn into broader economic weakness, which could quickly improve conditions for higher-quality bonds. AI adds another layer to the inflation story. It's probably adding some upward pressure on prices today.

Our base case is that uncertainty continues until we see some stabilization in the Middle East, which we think is likely sometime in the next several months. Over the next few quarters, we expect higher real interest rates to drive some slowing economic growth, with inflation making gradual progress. Ironically, near-term uncertainty is higher, but long-term uncertainty is lower for fixed income because higher real yields provide a cushion. (For more on our macro views, read PIMCO's latest Cyclical Outlook, Growth Holds, Risks Widen.)

Q: Many investors are asking whether this is a repeat of 2022. How is this time different?

It's very different. Inflation in 2021 and 2022 came from the recovery after COVID, a once-in-a-generation shock met by a massive response from governments and central banks. Looking back, many central banks were also slow to react to inflationary pressure.

The most important difference comes down to simple bond math. At the start of 2021, bonds effectively had no yield cushion. Rates were low, even zero or negative in many places, and then inflation surged far above today's levels. This time, bonds benefit from a substantial cushion; a broad U.S. bond market index now yields in the mid-5% range. Headline inflation is elevated, mainly because of energy. But core inflation, which strips out food and energy, is in the mid-2% range in the U.S. In 2022, core inflation briefly reached the mid-to-high single digits.

Whatever happens in the short term, a flexible, high-quality approach held over three to five years has the potential to earn today's yield. And that yield looks exceptionally attractive next to richly valued equities in our view.

Q: How is the team positioning duration, or interest rate exposure?

Stocks are very expensive by historical standards, both in terms of price-to-earnings and compared with real interest rates in the bond market. Earnings could stay very high and justify those prices. But we believe investors are paying a very high price for equity risk, and similar levels in the past have tended to lead to weak returns in equity markets. We find duration, or interest rate exposure, very attractive over the medium term, given the income a diversified portfolio can generate. And because higher real yields affect the economy with a delay, it also looks attractive compared with more credit-sensitive parts of the market.

With elevated yields, income can do more of the work. And with central bank rate hikes already priced into markets, bonds can benefit if fewer hikes are delivered and could also help hedge a potential growth shock should the AI boom waver.

There are multiple possible macro scenarios in the next 12 months that could drive positive bond returns. We believe a lot must go right for equities to deliver, while a lot must go wrong for bonds to disappoint.

Credit spreads, the extra yield investors receive for lending to companies instead of governments, are near historically tight levels around the world, including in the U.S. That's true even with all the economic uncertainty and recent volatility. High-quality bond yields, by contrast, are near their highest levels in about 25 years.

In 2021, ahead of the 2022 selloff, we favoured an underweight to interest rate exposure. Today, we prefer to be roughly in line with the broad U.S. bond market index. That reflects how constructive we are about these yields and our desire to lock them in for longer.

We also changed which maturities we prefer. A few years ago, we favoured being concentrated in shorter-term bonds. Over the past couple of years, we prefer longer maturities, where rates are among the highest we've seen in many years. The goal is to capture income for years ahead.

Q: Where is the team finding opportunities outside the U.S.?

U.S. valuations are very attractive, but U.S. government finances are less stable than those of some other countries. The U.S. still runs deficits of around 6% of GDP despite a strong economy. The economy also has more momentum, since almost all U.S. mortgages have 30-year fixed rates, and many homeowners locked in low rates a few years ago.

Elsewhere, some countries present stronger government finances and higher credit quality alongside more fragile economies. All else equal, that's what you want in a bond market. We like high-quality opportunities in places such as Australia and the U.K. We also like higher-quality emerging markets that fought inflation aggressively and now offer very high real interest rates.

Diversifying across high-quality bond markets around the world is a pillar of our Income approach. It can reduce volatility while improving prospects for total return. It also lets us earn attractive yields without relying on more vulnerable areas of fixed income markets, such as bank loans and high-yield bonds.

Q: You've been cautious on corporate credit for several years. How are you positioned across sectors today?

The baseline economic outlook looks reasonably bright, but credit and equity markets have more than priced that in. Private credit is a good example. For years it seemed stable, then the market realized lending standards had been loose and spreads were tight, and concerns about AI disruption followed.

We think a similar false sense of stability exists today in tightly priced, lower-quality credit. So we favour being underweight that risk and maintaining dry powder, which gives us the flexibility to act if markets are disrupted.

Instead of leaning into these lower-quality segments, we prefer earning yield in higher-quality areas. Beyond global government bonds, we like resilient parts of the credit market, such as asset-based securities and other senior structured investments that are first in line for repayment. Mortgage-backed securities issued by U.S. government agencies have lagged recently as rates became more volatile, but they offer a very attractive yield advantage over investment-grade corporate bonds.

Our key theme is moving up in quality, and we take less credit risk while maintaining our yield and return potential.

Q: The AI boom is bringing a lot of new borrowing into bond markets. Where do you see opportunities?

AI may well be the most consequential technology of our lifetimes, and we're optimistic about its potential to boost productivity over the long term. But those gains could also be disruptive, upending old-economy business models and displacing workers. Over time, that could push inflation down and hurt heavily indebted, old-economy companies that are disrupted. But for high-quality bonds, those scenarios are extremely favourable in our view.

History also suggests that transformative technologies almost always lead to overinvestment, from the railroads to the internet bubble. As a share of GDP, AI investment is the largest wave of business investment in hundreds of years, and some of it will likely turn out to be bad investments. That risk can surface suddenly, which is one reason we prefer staying up in quality.

The bottom-up opportunity is where we see something genuinely exciting. Across PIMCO, we have a long history of providing financing to companies that need to raise capital. We see a strong pipeline of opportunities with risk profiles similar to investment grade, where PIMCO can shape the terms. Lenders have more bargaining power than they've had in many years. Still, there's a lot of supply, and we've been patient about getting the terms we need and very selective about the opportunities we pursue in this space.

Q: Many investors are concerned about U.S. debt sustainability. What's your view?

Over the long run, U.S. debt isn't sustainable, and it's unusual to run a 6% deficit with unemployment this low. Still, we think it's manageable, though the government will have to pay higher rates than it otherwise would. The dollar remains the world's reserve currency, and the economy is dynamic. The biggest U.S. advantage is that it taxes its population about 15 percentage points less than many developed-market peers. The U.S. has the capacity to trim the deficit, but right now, there doesn't appear to be the political will.

The good news is that we can lend to the U.S. government at yields we haven't seen in well over 25 years. And the U.S. isn't the only game in town. We're diversifying into markets with stronger government finances with currency risk hedged back into U.S. dollars.

Q: How are we positioned in emerging markets?

Emerging markets, including some modest currency exposure, are an important way to diversify without taking too much concentrated credit risk. Our allocations are lower than at many points in the past, but we still like a diversified mix of higher-quality exposures. As I mentioned earlier, we like emerging markets that effectively tamed inflation and now offer attractive real yields. Interest rate positions in countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and South Africa, along with small holdings in bonds issued by government-linked entities, continue to perform well.

Q: Some investors are worried rate volatility will continue and are sitting in cash. What would you say to them?

Cash only locks in a yield for one day, and shocks can be quite unexpected. Think back to 2023. Fitch had downgraded the U.S., and inflation was surprising to the upside, much as it is today. Yet the fourth quarter of 2023 was one of the best periods for bond returns in many years. Investors who started from those higher yields and held for three years were able to earn high-single-digit returns in actively managed income-focused bond portfolios.

The environment today is similar. Cash can feel like the lower-risk choice. But often, especially after a big rise in rates, not locking in higher yields turns out to have been the riskier choice.

Higher real rates will begin to strain consumer lending and commercial real estate, albeit slowly. That's typically how higher rates slow down the economy. We may be at peak nervousness about interest rate exposure, which argues for higher quality and for locking in compelling yields today.

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Disclosures Past performance is not a guarantee or a reliable indicator of future results. A word about risk: Investing in the bond market is subject to risks, including market, interest rate, issuer, credit, inflation risk, and liquidity risk. The value of most bonds and bond strategies are impacted by changes in interest rates. Bonds and bond strategies with longer durations tend to be more sensitive and volatile than those with shorter durations; bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise, and low interest rate environments increase this risk. Reductions in bond counterparty capacity may contribute to decreased market liquidity and increased price volatility. Bond investments may be worth more or less than the original cost when redeemed. 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