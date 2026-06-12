Stories of the Week: Woodford in FCA crosshairs, MPS hits £200bn and markets brace for change

The biggest stories from the world of investment and asset management this week

clock • 1 min read

Related Topics

More on Investment

Investment

Stories of the Week: Woodford in FCA crosshairs, MPS hits £200bn and markets brace for change

The biggest stories from the world of investment and asset management this week

Investment Week
clock 12 June 2026 • 1 min read
MPs call for investment overhaul to unlock £200bn of growth as wealth sits untapped
Investment

MPs call for investment overhaul to unlock £200bn of growth as wealth sits untapped

Business and Trade Committee report

Jack Roach
clock 08 June 2026 • 2 min read
Friday Briefing: Diversification Awareness Month
Investment

Friday Briefing: Diversification Awareness Month

Friday Briefing

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 08 June 2026 • 3 min read
Trustpilot