Deep Dive: Investment opportunities grow as Iran war ends energy security vs sustainability debate

Energy independence aims

Maria Nicholls
clock • 4 min read

The conflict in the Middle East has exposed an Achilles’ heel in many countries’ energy strategies, but managers noted investment opportunities are growing as a result.

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Maria Nicholls
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