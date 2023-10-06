stories of the week

Stories of the week: 6 October

Investment

The biggest stories from the world of investment and asset management that you may have missed this week

clock 06 October 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

BoE's Andrew Bailey: Brexit has 'created opportunities' despite short-term negative impact - reports

05 October 2023 • 1 min read
02

Liontrust UK Equity fund loses Square Mile A rating amid de Uphaugh and Fields retirement

05 October 2023 • 4 min read
03

AssetCo to sell stake in River and Mercantile's infrastructure business

06 October 2023 • 2 min read
04

Metro Bank urgent fundraise plans spark sharp sell-off

05 October 2023 • 2 min read
05

Fidelity to close Global High Yield and Long Bond funds

05 October 2023 • 1 min read
