Investment Week presents: Investment Edge A new CPD platform for financial professionals

In an environment of abundant data and widely available information, what can investors still learn from meeting companies in person? Fidelity Global Special Situations Fund portfolio manager Tom Record sat down with Fidelity Senior Investment Specialist Charlotte Apps to discuss why on-the-ground research remains central to fundamental, bottom-up investing.

Tom Record, Fidelity Global Special Situations Fund 13 July 2026 • 9 min read 13 July 2026 • 9 min read