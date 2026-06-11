VanEck mulls how to include SpaceX in $2.4bn JEDI ETF

VanEck JEDI ETF

clock • 3 min read

A senior executive at VanEck has suggested its space ETF (JEDI) could change its standard requirements to allow SpaceX to join the fund three months after its IPO.

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