Schroders' Philip Chandler: The cost of waiting for certainty

'Take risk deliberately'

clock • 4 min read

In theory, financial markets aggregate probability-weighted expectations about future outcomes. In practice, prices are also influenced by investor psychology and market dynamics.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Markets

Market Movers blog: Market volatility continues as Iran-US tensions rise and SpaceX prepares for IPO
Markets

Market Movers blog: Market volatility continues as Iran-US tensions rise and SpaceX prepares for IPO

Latest news and analysis

Investment Week
clock 11 June 2026 • 1 min read
Amundi's Vincent Mortier: A new investment approach for a new world order
Markets

Amundi's Vincent Mortier: A new investment approach for a new world order

Three key lessons

Vincent Mortier
clock 08 June 2026 • 3 min read
The Big Question: Distribution heads on the biggest investment trends of H2
Markets

The Big Question: Distribution heads on the biggest investment trends of H2

Six experts answer

Investment Week
clock 05 June 2026 • 1 min read
Trustpilot