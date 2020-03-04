Fidelity
Industry Voice - Expect the unexpected: Covid-19
Risk assets extended their recent sell-off as the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak spread further around the world, while investors flocked to haven assets and pushed Treasury yields to record lows. But amid the renewed volatility Fidelity Multi Asset Income Fund’s George Efstathopoulos explains where he’s finding some areas of unexpected outperformance
Fidelity launches reduced carbon bond fund
Seeks "genuine impact" on reducing emissions
Fidelity: 60% closet tracker threshold 'too stringent'
According to recent research paper
Industry Voice: Asia's one constant
‘Change is the only constant’ has become increasingly evident for Asia as the impact of the coronavirus is felt across global financial markets. Despite these headwinds to near-term growth, Fidelity Asia Fund portfolio manager Teera Chanpongsang highlights the continued structural shifts in the region and how discipline around these fundamental drivers can reward investors at such times of volatility.
Cycle? What cycle? Reviewing the Fidelity Analyst Survey 2020
Results show 'mixed picture'
IW's 25th anniversary: What does the future hold for the UK funds industry?
Looking back at the past to predict the market of tomorrow
Spot the Dog: Underperfoming funds cost investors £410m a year in fees
£43.9bn assets under management in 'dog fund'
Bitcoin's institutional boost: Where now following launch of UK's first long only crypto fund?
Asset managers slowly flocking to cryptocurrencies
The Big Question: What would investors like to see from the Chancellor's Budget on 11 March?
First Budget following Tories' landslide election win
Battered emerging markets equity funds eye buying opportunities as coronavirus shakes markets
Major indices rocked by growing threat of pandemic
IW's 25th anniversary: From data to diversity - the changing face of the industry
The evolution of asset management since 1995
JPMAM overhauls China trust's dividend policy in bid to challenge Fidelity's dominance
Renamed J.P. Morgan China Growth & Income plc
Pridham Report: 2019 flows 'well below average' despite positive Q4
BlackRock top the tables
Industry Voice: China beyond the headlines
Trade negotiations - and the subsequent signed agreement with the US - coupled with slowing headline growth have kept China firmly in the headlines over the opening month of 2020. Fidelity China Special Situations PLC’s Dale Nicholls reflects on the current...
Fidelity CEO Richards says divestment 'last resort' for active managers - reports
Passive funds 'never have that tension’
Fidelity CEO Richards backs new open-ended fund rules - reports
Follows Woodford collapse
Experts urge investors not to reposition portfolios in wake of 'inferno' Iran-US crisis
Oil and gas stocks rise amid escalating tensions
2020 alternatives outlook: Real assets and gold offer 'key benefits' for investors
Prospects for alternatives remain positive
Industry Voice: Navigating markets in 2020
The good news for investors over the last year is that absolute returns have been positive, but the bad news is that valuations have been pushed up as fundamentals have moved in the opposite direction. The question now is: how does this divergence get resolved in 2020 given that central banks have delivered?
Partner Insight: Japan's next wave of tech leaders
Japanese equities have faced external headwinds over the last 12 months. Fidelity Japan Trust PLC’s Nicholas Price reflects on why he has been adding to out-of-favour tech stocks
Fidelity brings sustainable water & waste fund to the UK
Following success in Luxembourg
Fidelity promotes McCaffery to global CIO of asset management role
Bart Grenier to take up senior position at Fidelity in February 2020