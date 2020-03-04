global equities

In what ways will the 2020s look different for investors?
2019 marked the end of a strong decade for financial markets and a year that punctuates many of the same themes of the decade: US equities outperforming international equities, growth outperforming value and ongoing historically low global interest rates....

The global sectors offering the best long-term growth
The major boost to global equity markets this year has been the 180-degree policy U-turn by the Federal Reserve, from tightening to loosening interest rates, and from quantitative tightening to the renewed provision of liquidity to financial markets....