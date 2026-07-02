European IPO proceeds rise 76% in first half of 2026

PwC report

clock • 2 min read

European initial public offering (IPO) proceeds increased by 76% year-on-year during the first half of 2026, according to data from PwC, as improving market conditions helped revive activity despite geopolitical uncertainty.

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