Partner Insight: A puzzling picture for Italian spreads

German-Italian 10-year spreads have tightened despite fiscal fears

Gareth Jones
clock • 1 min read
Partner Insight: A puzzling picture for Italian spreads

The spread between German and Italian 10-year yields has long been a gauge of the market's confidence in the financial stability of Italy specifically, and of the euro area periphery more broadly. 

There were fears this spread would widen materially following the election of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in September, but in fact the spread has fallen substantially since then and remained rangebound so far this year.

It's a puzzling outcome, says Wellington Management's Marco Giordano, given that Italy's cash deficit has worsened and budget projections point to a further deterioration of public finances.

"One explanation for spreads staying pinned is huge flows into Italian government bonds (BTPs) from Italian savers," he says. "Approximately €70bn has been invested by households in Italian government bonds over the last six months, taking up nearly all net new issuance. 

"As the ECB steps out of the market, the Italian saver seemingly steps in. This could potentially have an impact on bank deposits and, ultimately, could hinder the ECB's efforts to tighten."

 

This post is funded by Wellington Management

Related Topics

Gareth Jones
Author spotlight

Gareth Jones

Content Strategist at Incisive Works

View profile
More from Gareth Jones

Partner Insight: Three-quarters of investors confident in global equities

Partner Insight: Take our interactive video quiz on investor sentiment

More on Bonds

Partner Insight: Four reasons why European investors should consider going global
Bonds

Partner Insight: Four reasons why European investors should consider going global

Rates across Europe appear to have upward momentum relative to the US

Marco Giordano, investment specialist at Wellington Management
clock 27 June 2023 • 1 min read
Government bonds are less prone to high volatility than credit options.
Bonds

Deep Dive: Governments' 'lack of financial discipline' could upset bonds' positive outlook

Positive outlook on the asset class

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 23 June 2023 • 4 min read
Mike Riddell (pictured) is the lead portfolio manager of the Allianz Strategic Bond fund.
Bonds

Allianz GI's Riddell: Looming credit meltdown risks creating corporate bond fund illiquidity shock

Central banks less likely to step in

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 20 June 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

IFA consolidator One Four Nine Group replaces CEO as backers commit additional funding

04 July 2023 • 2 min read
02

Stock Spotlight: THG founder gives up golden share as takeover questions loom

03 July 2023 • 4 min read
03

Newton IM names deputy multi-asset CIO and head of fixed income

04 July 2023 • 2 min read
04

Square Mile removes Jupiter UK Alpha rating following Richard Buxton's exit

04 July 2023 • 3 min read
05

M&G appoints ex-Brooks chief Caroline Connellan as Wealth CEO

04 July 2023 • 1 min read
06

Odey in talks to transfer Special Situations fund to Green Ash Partners

04 July 2023 • 1 min read
06 Jul
United Kingdom
Conference

Investment Week Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot