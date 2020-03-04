ECB
Europe still offers fertile ground for investors
After some volatility during the summer, Q4 2019 added to the rising tide experienced by European equity markets since the dip in late 2018.
FX market volatility: What will happen in 2020?
2019 was marked by US dollar appreciation
QE continues: Are European equities about to turn a corner?
Europe has been shunned by global investors in the past few years for a number of reasons: profitability of European companies has lagged that of global counterparts; poor public finances have threatened the common currency and populist pressures have...
ECB maintains rates and QE as Lagarde launches review
Review of monetary policy strategy
Central banks 'trying to treat an infection without antibiotics'
Why monetary policy has failed so far
What would it take for European stocks to outperform the US?
The headwinds and tailwinds to look out for in 2020
Confronting Europe's elephant in the room
It has been a strong showing for European equities in recent weeks, with the European Central Bank (ECB)'s policy action – and the rate cut in the US – all helping to lift shares higher.
What does Christine Lagarde, as ECB president, need to do to tackle Europe's stagnant growth? (Part II)
Second instalment of our special Big Question
What does Christine Lagarde, as ECB president, need to do to tackle Europe's stagnant growth? (Part I)
The Big Question on the central bank's newly appointed head
ECB leaves rates unchanged as Draghi bows out
QE to restart on 1 November
Why Greek bonds are the unlikely 'best in class' assets to hold
Most fixed income has performed well in 2019 aided by the change in outlook from many central banks around the world and the gross redemption yield (GRY) on many bonds have fallen to very low or negative levels.
The Top Down: AHFM CIO Tom May on structured products post-Crisis
This month's podcast out now
ECB cuts interest rates to -0.50%
Restarting quantitative easing
The Top Down: Square Mile's Kenny on 'embracing change' on incoming value for money rules
This month's podcast out now
Do European equities offer 'tremendous value'?
If you had not been paying attention to financial markets for quite a few years and then – from this position of naivety – had looked at the eurozone, your likely conclusion would be that the region's equity bourses were offering tremendous value.
Gilt and gold funds surge in risk-off August
Safe haven funds reward investors
The Top Down: End of summer bonus edition
Featuring Pantheon's Andrew Lebus and London & Capital's Roger Jones
The Top Down: Brooks Macdonald's Park on this summer's fund 'liquidity saga'
This month's podcast out now
How to invest in a market 'driven by expectation'
Part of the June equity market rally was driven by growing investor expectation of a July rate cut in the US, which we believe is overdone.
Why interest rates could stay low for the next 20 years
Global bond yields continue to crash through zero
Why investors need to 'strap in' and brace for recession
Warning signs in US data
EFAMA: ETF liquidity fears are 'misplaced'
Trade body flags mitigating factors
Osborne eyes top IMF role to replace Lagarde
Former UK Chancellor thinks he is a strong candidate
Martin Gilbert: Quantitative easing returns to the ECB
Central bank's U-turn should be welcomed