Federated Hermes launches Global Short Duration Bond fund just as asset class booms

The Federated Hermes Global Short Duration Bond fund will aim to give investors the ability to "take a step further along the yield curve from liquidity products", all while maintaining a lower exposure to interest rate and credit risk than intermediate and long-duration fixed income offerings. 'Sweet spot' for short dated bonds as volatility grows and sales triple Demand for short-dated bond funds has ramped up in the past six months, as Investment Week revealed yesterday (24 June) that global net sales of this type of asset hit £91bn in the past six months, a three-fold increase on ...