Almost all investors and wealth managers plan to increase high yield focus in next two years

Around 96% of institutional investors and wealth managers are looking to step up their exposure to yield-focused strategies in the next two years.
This comes as 83% expect a stock market correction in the future, according to research from CrossLedger Capital, a stablecoin-based credit fund launched by Brava. The study, which polled individuals from 13 countries, found that investment grade corporate credit topped respondents' preferences, with 49% of them expecting to increase their allocations to this sector "dramatically" within the next 24 months. Federated Hermes launches Global Short Duration Bond fund just as asset class booms This was followed by money market funds (45%), government bonds (39%) and digital assets offe...
