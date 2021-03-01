Industry Voice: BMO's latest engagement - a focus on social issues

Raising awareness on antimicrobial resistance (AMR)

Engagement progress update

Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) is a natural phenomenon in which microorganisms develop resistance to antimicrobial agents. However, it is being accelerated by poor stewardship of antibiotics in healthcare and farming: antimicrobial-resistant microbes can spread between people and animals, and from person to person. As a result, a growing number of common bacterial infections - from pneumonia to urinary tract infections - are becoming more difficult to treat. If antibiotics continue to lose their effectiveness, caesarean sections and chemotherapy, as well as other commonplace medical interventions, could become extremely high risk and severely undermine modern medicine.

