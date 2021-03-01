Waverton IM launches 'platform-friendly' Multi-Asset Growth fund

Waverton Investment Management has launched a Multi-Asset Growth fund managed by Algernon Percy, following demand from advisers for a "platform-friendly" version of the Waverton Portfolio fund.

The new fund will be available on more than 20 platforms. and will sit alongside the Waverton managed portfolio service and its multi-asset fund range.

Percy has been named lead manager on the Multi-Asset Growth fund, while the broader multi-asset team will co-manage, investing in a diversified and largely directly-invested portfolio of global equities, bonds and alternative asset classes within a single OEIC structure.

Nick Tucker, CEO of Waverton Investment Management, said: "This new fund will provide an additional means to access our flagship growth strategy, which has returned over 11% during the last turbulent 12 months, and 63% over a five-year period."

He added that it would be useful for advisers with clients who may require a single fund structure with "CGT roll-up advantages".

Percy said "particular attention" had been paid to the style exposure of the new portfolio given the unusual market conditions.

"Stock market indices are being propelled by increasing valuations of a few very large growth stocks, and the traditional ‘value' areas of the market such as property, hotels and airlines have highly uncertain outlooks," he said.

"Accordingly, while the fund has exposure to both high growth stocks (e.g. Pinterest and Ocado) and value plays (e.g. Royal Dutch Shell and Asahi), our largest overweight is in core compounders such as AstraZeneca, Linde and Costco Wholesale."

Percy added that they had decided to play the potential for a pick-up in inflation through the purchase of inflation swaps rather than index-linked gilts, "partly because we believe inflation is inappropriately priced in the swaps market, and partly because the long duration nature of index-linked stock poses a risk in periods of sharply rising inflation, which we could see".

The fund will have an annual management charge for platform investors of 0.4%.