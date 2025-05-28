BSI sustainable funds standards will help put 'meat on the bones of SDR'

The British Standards Institution has recently launched a set of standards aimed at sustainable funds in the wake of the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR).
Unveiled in March 2025, the guidelines aim to help fund managers strengthen the integrity of sustainable investments and increase transparency and best practices in the sector. Speaking to Investment Week, Julia Dreblow, founder of SRI Services, and Dan van der Wekken, head of sustainability at the BSI, explained that the guidelines aim to put "meat on the bones of SDR". FCA's Sacha Sadan: SDR has 'raised the bar' and 'we recognise it is not easy' Although they acknowledged fund managers are probably dealing with some regulatory fatigue after having to navigate the suite of measure...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes