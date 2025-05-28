BSI sustainable funds standards will help put 'meat on the bones of SDR'

Unveiled in March 2025, the guidelines aim to help fund managers strengthen the integrity of sustainable investments and increase transparency and best practices in the sector. Speaking to Investment Week, Julia Dreblow, founder of SRI Services, and Dan van der Wekken, head of sustainability at the BSI, explained that the guidelines aim to put "meat on the bones of SDR". FCA's Sacha Sadan: SDR has 'raised the bar' and 'we recognise it is not easy' Although they acknowledged fund managers are probably dealing with some regulatory fatigue after having to navigate the suite of measure...