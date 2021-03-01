Aegon UK hires ex-Royal London investment solutions head for new role

Aegon UK has hired Lorna Blyth for the newly created role of investment proposition director, who will have responsibility for developing the firm’s investment proposition with particular emphasis on workplace and retail clients.

With more than 20 years' industry experience, Blyth has spent the past 15 years with Royal London where she was head of investment solutions with responsibility for investment strategy, communications, and working with sales teams and advisers to deliver client solutions.

Reporting to managing director for business solutions Tim Orton, Blyth joins at a time of significant development for Aegon's investment solutions team, which now actively manages £60bn of funds and oversees a total of £180bn across the company's business lines.

Last year it launched its Risk Managed Portfolios, the company's first multi-wrapper OEIC range for financial advisers, while there have also been changes to Aegon's default fund range for workplace savers in recent months.

Orton said Blyth's appointment "brings a great deal of experience and an excellent track record", and represents "another step towards bolstering Aegon's growing investment capabilities".

"She will play an important role in developing our investment proposition for both financial advisers and workplace savers," he added.

Blyth said: "With advisers increasingly turning to multi-asset funds to meet client needs, I believe there is a great deal that we can do to build on the offer in this area as well as addressing the growth of ESG which is already very significant in the workplace and growing consideration in the adviser market."