Trump concerns cause global investors to shun US sustainable companies

Furthermore, most investors in Europe and Asia Pacific stated they were likely to shun the US when considering sustainable investments. Robeco's fifth annual Global Climate Investing Survey found 56% of global investors said the net zero transition will stall until US leadership changes while 59% are holding off making investment decisions until there is more clarity on US policy and regulations. Robeco boosts sustainable transition line-up with four equity and fixed income strategies Among European investors, 58% said they are inclined to look outside the US for investment opportu...