Company: Canaccord Wealth

Personal AUM: N/A

Company AUM: £40bn

Career history

Kamal joined the company in 2017 as part of the acquisition of Hargreave Hale, a specialist investment boutique, where he was responsible for establishing and running the fund research process.

When Hargreave Hale was acquired by Canaccord Wealth in 2017, he initially joined the Fund and Investment Trust Selection Committees, and in 2023 he was made head of fund selection.

Kamal also sits on the Asset Allocation Committee, where he is responsible for the MPS/FoF multi-asset equity strategy.

Key areas of focus

We are always striving to enhance our centralised investment process which feeds into our client propositions.

On this occasion, we have been assessing our equity strategy to ensure our factor exposures are appropriate and as balanced as possible given the backdrop of geopolitics, relatively high valuations and the narrative around peak margins, as well as the potential for a more sustained broadening out trade.