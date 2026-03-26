Company: Hargreaves Lansdown

Personal AUM: N/A

Company AUM: £190bn

Career history

As chief investment strategist, Emma is responsible for HL's investment philosophy and analysis on funds, shares, ETFs and investment trusts, as well as pensions and personal finance, asset allocation and ESG processes. Emma is also HL's primary external advocate and chairs the investment committee.

Before her appointment to the executive team, Emma held various roles at HL, including leading the fund research team, running the Active Savings cash platform, and determining the best products to distribute to clients.

Prior to HL, she worked at Morningstar, latterly in Hong Kong with teams in India, the UK, Canada and Australia, gaining a global perspective on markets, investors and regulation.

Outside of HL, Emma chairs the ACT Stewardship Council and is a director of Bristol Future Talent Partnership, a Bristol-based youth charity.

Key areas of focus

It has been an incredibly exciting time at HL over the past 12 months as the company underwent a change in ownership in March 2025 to become a private company again.

Personally, I was appointed to the executive team, joining a brilliant blend of new and existing talent to guide the company through a transformation to deliver even more value, support and expertise to our two million clients.

My focus has been on delivering exclusive and compelling investment insight and products – leading the launch of the first ever retail LTAFs in partnership with Schroders and expanding the UK's only digitised VCT service being two notable examples.

We have also enhanced our investment research processes, and expanded our coverage to meet demand – and, most importantly, the team has delivered positive outcomes for our clients through their equity and fund selections and our advised model portfolios.

I am particularly proud of my team's growth over the past 12 months, bolstering the ESG and Partnership teams with internal promotions, and bringing personal finance and retirement expertise into the team.

Outside of HL, 2025 was another year of growth for ACT. There are now 38 Signatories; these firms are committed to transparency with their clients. They understand that strong corporate culture and embedded values are synonymous with generating alpha, retaining talent and supporting the foundations of their businesses.