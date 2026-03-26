Company: Marlborough Group

Personal AUM: £3.2bn

Company AUM: £20bn

Career history

Nathan Sweeney is chief investment officer of multi-asset solutions at Marlborough, where he leads the firm's multi-asset investment proposition and oversees asset allocation, portfolio construction and investment governance across a growing range of client solutions.

Nathan has over 25 years' investment experience and a strong track record of building and leading high-performing investment teams. His approach focuses on developing scalable and repeatable multi-asset franchises through a deliberate emphasis on people, process and disciplined decision-making.

Before joining Marlborough in 2021, Nathan spent more than a decade as a senior investment manager at Architas, working across multi-asset portfolios within a £28bn investment business.

Nathan holds a BSc from the National University of Ireland, along with the CFA Society's Investment Management Certificate and the Certificate in ESG Investing.

Key areas of focus

Over the past 12 months, my primary focus has been on scaling the multi-asset business in a disciplined and sustainable way, while continuing to strengthen investment outcomes and governance.

A key milestone was surpassing £3bn in assets under management, due to a continued emphasis on ensuring our investment processes and oversight frameworks deliver good client outcomes.

Alongside this, we successfully launched our personal portfolio service, extending our capability to deliver bespoke solutions while maintaining consistency with our broader multi-asset approach.

We also completed a relaunch of our onshore fund range, aligning risk profiles more closely with our model portfolio solutions. This was driven by a desire to improve clarity and consistency for advisers and end clients, rather than by product expansion for its own sake.

Throughout the year, we focused heavily on performance ownership, risk management and portfolio construction discipline, which was reflected in our MPS range receiving performance-based awards assessed on risk-adjusted metrics. Competing effectively against larger providers in this way has been a useful validation of our process-led approach.

Looking ahead, my focus remains on developing high-performing teams, embedding repeatable decision-making frameworks, and ensuring we continue to evolve in response to changing client needs and market conditions, while preserving the long-term partnership ethos of a privately-owned investment business.