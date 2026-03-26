Company: Kingswood

Personal AUM: £430m

Company AUM: £1.6bn

Career history

Paul has 25 years of private client experience. Early in his career he managed a varied range of private client and institutional portfolios.

Latterly, he was head of research for an international investment business responsible for £1.5bn of assets.

Before joining Kingswood, Paul was a UK director at Kleinwort Hambros.

He has regularly been quoted in the financial press.

Key areas of focus

The past 12 months has focused on navigating the extensive political noise and separating this from market valuations and movements. Keeping clients well informed and supported has, as always, taken a lead.

We have also begun to look at new asset classes, including private equity.

As a team, looking into the future, we are excited about the opportunities the merger with Mattioli Woods will bring.